ECB says changes to Cyprus central bank law may hurt its independence

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Proposed changes to the laws governing the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) could endanger the bank’s independence and should be rethought, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The ECB said in a legal opinion that it has concerns that adding two new board members, as proposed in a draft law in the Cypriot parliament, could infringe on the central bank head’s independence and complicate decision-making.

“The independence of the governor of the CBC should be reinforced by ensuring that the assistance provided by the executive directors to the governor should be conducted under the supervision of the governor,” the ECB said.

“The ECB is concerned that the CBC’s decision-making processes will be undermined.”

A rift between central bank Governor Panicos Demetriades, appointed in May 2012 by the communist former administration, and the current centre-right government has deepened since the island was forced to accept an international bailout.

The ECB also questioned the idea of seeking new board members when there are already vacancies on the board, after some board members resigned from the central bank earlier this year.

The ECB has the right to comment on planned laws impacting central banks, but it has no power to stop the legislation. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)