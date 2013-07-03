FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-ECB statement after Draghi meets Cyprus president
July 3, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

TEXT-ECB statement after Draghi meets Cyprus president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank issued the following statement following Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit on Wednesday to the ECB, where he met ECB President Mario Draghi:

President of the Republic of Cyprus, HE Nicos Anastasiades, visits the ECB

Today, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, HE Nicos Anastasiades, met with Mr Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB). President Anastasiades was accompanied by Mr Harris Georgiades, Finance Minister and Mr Panicos Demetriades, Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus. Mr Joerg Asmussen and Mr Benoit Coeure, Executive Board members of the ECB also participated in the meeting.

The meeting consisted of an exchange of views on the on-going implementation of the macroeconomic adjustment programme in Cyprus.

Both parties agreed that, in the period ahead, one priority is to bring Bank of Cyprus out of resolution. The asset valuation is expected for the second half of July, and the discussions will continue when these results are available.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

