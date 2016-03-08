ECB says Cyprus could be excluded from sovereign bond purchases

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Cyprus is at risk of being excluded from the European Central Bank’s sovereign bond buying as its credit rating is below investment grade and it will likely exit its bailout programme at the end of March, an ECB spokesman said on Tuesday.

Cyprus is expected to conclude its bailout programme at the end of the month and is able to fund itself after three years of financial aid and reforms, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said earlier.

The ECB had waived the minimum credit rating requirement for Cyprus but the waiver was conditional on the country being in a programme.

So the end of the bailout could mean, ironically, that the ECB would have to stop buying Cypriot government debt in its quantitative easing scheme.

“Lifting of the waiver/loss of the eligibility for the Public Sector Purchase Programme are a consequence of collateral rules and the end of the programme,” an ECB spokesman told Reuters.

However, a source familiar with the situation added that the consequence of falling out of QE is expected to be limited for the country’s banks as they have improved their funding positions over time. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)