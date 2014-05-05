FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch sees no medium-term deflation risk
May 5, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Mersch sees no medium-term deflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, May 5 (Reuters) - A protracted period of low inflation is a risk for the euro zone economy but that is not the same as deflation, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday.

Speaking in Luxembourg ahead of the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday, Mersch said the central bank did not see high inflation over the medium term, adding: “We do not see, at the same moment, any deflationary risk over the medium term.”

Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

