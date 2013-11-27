FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Constancio - negative deposit rate only in extreme situation
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Constancio - negative deposit rate only in extreme situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would only cut its deposit rate into negative territory in an extreme situation, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

Constancio told a news conference the ECB was technically ready to cut the deposit rate, now at zero - a move that would see it effectively charging banks for holding their money overnight. He noted such a ploy had been tried in Denmark.

“It’s different nevertheless to consider this for a big economic area like the euro area,” he said. “Only in extreme situations, I think, could that measure be considered.” (Writing by Paul Carrel)

