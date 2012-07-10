Banks mob ECB bond operation after zero rate move

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Banks mobbed the ECB on Tuesday in a bid to take advantage of its one remaining interest-paying facility after it slashed its mainstream deposit rate to zero last week.

From Wednesday, banks will no longer get anything if they park spare cash overnight at the ECB, something they have been doing in increasing numbers as the euro zone debt crisis has worsened and frozen bank-to-bank lending markets.

The ECB, however, still offers interest on money banks are willing to park with it for a week in order to counterbalance the purchases of government bonds it has made over the last two years.

Knowing it will be the only chance of getting a return on their money from the ECB this week, 95 banks beat a path to the central bank offering up 425 billion euros, over double the 211.5 billion the ECB was able to accept.

The ECB operates the offer as a reverse auction and the intense demand to park money from banks saw the average interest rate paid by the ECB plunge to a near-zero 0.02 percent.

If extrapolated over a year it would mean the ECB would only have to pay around 800,000 euros a week, or 42 million euros a year to offset its stock of government bond purchases.