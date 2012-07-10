MONEY MARKETS-Banks mob ECB bond operation after zero rate move

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Banks mobbed the ECB on Tuesday in a bid to take advantage of its one remaining interest-paying facility after it slashed its mainstream deposit rate to zero last week.

From Wednesday, banks will no longer get anything if they park spare cash overnight at the ECB, something they have been doing in increasing numbers as the euro zone debt crisis has worsened and frozen bank-to-bank lending markets.

The ECB, however, still offers interest on money banks are willing to park with it for a week in order to counterbalance the purchases of government bonds it has made over the last two years.

Knowing it will be the only chance of getting a return on their money from the ECB this week, 95 banks beat a path to the central bank offering up 425 billion euros, over double the 211.5 billion the ECB was able to accept.

The ECB operates the offer as a reverse auction and the intense demand to park money from banks saw the average interest rate paid by the ECB plunge to a near-zero 0.02 percent.

If extrapolated over a year it would mean the ECB would only have to pay around 800,000 euros a week, or 42 million euros a year to offset its stock of government bond purchases. (for full details of operation click )

In contrast, the central bank’s new record low 0.75 percent interest rate had little impact on banks’ weekly take-up of ECB funding.

Demand was little changed on last week at 163.7 billion euros although there was a small jump in the one-month operation, with bank taking 24.3 billion versus 18.9 billion a month ago.

Banks are already sodden with funding after two monster injections of three-year ECB loans in December and February.

Minutes of the latest meeting of the ECB’s money market contact group - a mix of top money market traders and a handful of the ECB’s top experts - showed none of the traders thought the ECB’s rate cut last week would help repair the battered money market.

A poll run by the group also revealed that 75 percent of respondents thought that cutting the bank’s deposit rate to zero or even into negative territory would not prevent banks parking huge sums of cash at the ECB each night.

The survey also showed most favoured proposals to combat the crisis that are most controversial among policymakers.

“The introduction of Eurobonds was mentioned most often as an effective measure to address the current tensions in the markets,” minutes of the meeting showed.

“As the second best solution, large SMP (ECB bond purchases) purchases by the Eurosystem as well as a guarantee of public debt of euro area countries by the EFSF were mentioned.”

Some MMCG members were of a view that EFSF/ESM facilities should be used more pro-actively and an option of granting a banking licence to the EFSF/ESM should be considered,” the summary added.

(for summary of money market contact group meeting click here)

RECORD LOW RATES

The ECB’s rate cuts continued to push market rates to fresh all-time lows on Tuesday.

The ECB’s overnight deposit rate acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, on Tuesday hit a new all time low of 0.521 percent, down from 0.531 percent, while overnight rates which do not yet factor in the cut - it comes into force on Wednesday - inched down to 0.325 percent from 0.329 percent.

Three month dollar Libor rates were unchanged at 0.45760 percent on Tuesday, while three-month sterling rates fixed at 0.85963 percent versus 0.86463 percent on Monday.

Both Libor and Euribor rates are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. (Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Ron Askew.)