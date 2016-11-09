FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ECB was told Deutsche's China deal closure "a formality" - Nouy
November 9, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 10 months ago

ECB was told Deutsche's China deal closure "a formality" - Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank agreed to treat Deutsche Bank's sale of a stake in a Chinese bank as a done deal in its latest stress test, counting it towards the German lender's capital, after reassurances from China, it said on Wednesday.

"Prior to the finalisation of the stress test, ECB Banking Supervision had received sufficient confirmation from the competent Chinese authorities to deem the closure in 2016 a formality," the ECB's top supervisor Daniele Nouy said in a letter to an EU lawmaker.

The deal has yet to close. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
