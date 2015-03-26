ECB's Draghi says in favour of Italy cooperative bank reform

ROME, March 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he supported Italy’s law that will convert the country’s 10 largest cooperative banks into joint stock companies.

“The ECB has expressed a favourable opinion on the cooperative banks reform,” Draghi said in testimony to Italy’s parliament on Thursday.

Italy’s Senate gave final approval to the reform, which is expected to spur mergers in the sector, last week.

Draghi also said “there is no doubt” that Germany’s trade surplus violates European Union rules on excessive imbalances. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)