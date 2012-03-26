ECB's Draghi: credit improvement not inflation risk

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - A recent improvement in money and credit markets does not pose a risk to price stability in the medium term, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

“The tentative signs we are seeing of a stabilisation in money and credit growth do not signal increasing inflationary pressures over the medium term,” Draghi said in a speech at the annual reception of German private commercial banks in Berlin.

“We are constantly alert to threats to medium-term price stability,” he added. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Edward Taylor, writing by Eva Kuehnen)