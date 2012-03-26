FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi: credit improvement not inflation risk
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 6 years

ECB's Draghi: credit improvement not inflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - A recent improvement in money and credit markets does not pose a risk to price stability in the medium term, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

“The tentative signs we are seeing of a stabilisation in money and credit growth do not signal increasing inflationary pressures over the medium term,” Draghi said in a speech at the annual reception of German private commercial banks in Berlin.

“We are constantly alert to threats to medium-term price stability,” he added. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Edward Taylor, writing by Eva Kuehnen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.