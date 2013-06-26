FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi points to Italian treasury statement on derivatives
June 26, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Draghi points to Italian treasury statement on derivatives

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the Italian treasury will issue a statement about a report that Italy risks big losses on derivatives contracts it restructured at the height of the euro zone crisis.

Draghi, who was director general of the Italian Treasury between 1991 and 2001, said on Wednesday when asked about the report: “The Italian treasury should come out or has come out already with a full statement clarifying all these aspects.”

The Financial Times and Italian daily La Repubblica quoted a report by the treasury detailing the country’s debt transactions and exposure in the first half of 2012, including the restructuring of eight derivatives contracts with foreign banks with a total notional value of 31.7 billion euros. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas, writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

