HIGHLIGHTS-ECB's Draghi comments at European Parliament

June 15 (Reuters) - Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during his appearance at the European Parliament on Monday.

ASSET PURCHASE RISKS

“We monitor very closely the risks for the Eurosystem’s balance sheet associated with our asset purchase programmes and we manage those risks to keep them at levels that do not threaten our capacity to fulfil our policy mandate to maintain price stability.”

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

“The economic recovery is proceeding at a moderate pace. While growth has been mainly supported by private consumption in recent quarters, we now see encouraging signs that also private investment is picking up, which underlies our expectation that the economic recovery should broaden.”

INFLATION

“We expect inflation to remain low in the months ahead before rising stepwise around the turn of the year. Thereafter, inflation is expected to gradually converge toward levels closer to but still below 2 percent.”

CLOSELY MONITORING

“We are closely monitoring conditions to detect signs of an unwarranted tightening of our stance, to which we would need to react.”

GREEK LIQUIDITY

”Liquidity will continue to be extended as long as Greek banks are solvent and have sufficient collateral.

”However, in a situation where the Greek government does not have market access, this liquidity can not be used to circumvent the prohibition of monetary financing...

“This, together with supervisory considerations, explains why there is a ceiling on the Greek T-bills held by the Greek banking sector.”

GREEK DECISION FOR POLITICIANS

”It should be absolutely clear that the decision on whether to conclude the review of the current program and disburse further financial support to Greece lies entirely with the euro group, so ultimately with the euro area member states.

“Hence, this is a political decision that will have to be taken by elected policymakers, not by central bankers.”

AGREEMENT NEEDED ‘VERY SOON’

“We need a strong and comprehensive agreement with Greece, and we need this very soon.”

FISCALLY SUSTAINABLE

“(A strong agreement) produces growth, that has social fairness but it is also fiscally sustainable, ensures competitiveness, and address the remaining sources of financial instability.”

GREEK GOVT MUST TAKE NECESSARY STEPS

“While all actors will now need to go the extra mile, the ball lies squarely in the camp of the Greek government to take necessary steps.” (Compiled by Toby Chopra)