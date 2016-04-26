FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Social Democrats want to meet Draghi as soon as possible
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

German Social Democrats want to meet Draghi as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), part of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, insist on meeting with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to discuss monetary policy, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.

“The SPD insists that we should quickly meet with Mr. Draghi,” Axel Schaefer, deputy leader of the party’s parliamentary group told Reuters. “The impression that Germany is questioning the independence of the ECB should be dispelled.”

The ECB’s low interest rates have been criticized in Germany, where many see the policy as hurting pension funds, savers and banks. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.