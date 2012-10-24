FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi says ECB bond plan is in Germany's interest
October 24, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Draghi says ECB bond plan is in Germany's interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s bond-buying measures are in the interests of the euro zone’s biggest creditors including Germany, ECB President Mario Draghi told German lawmakers on Wednesday, according to MPs in the closed-door meeting.

Draghi was delivering a detailed defence of his signature policy plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), that many Germans fear will fuel inflation and undermine the ECB’s cherished independence.

“He made it very clear that the ECB’s measures lie above all in the interest of the euro zone’s biggest creditor, Germany,” said one lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition.

A lawmaker from the opposition confirmed the statement.

