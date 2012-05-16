FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB wants Greece to stay in euro zone - Draghi
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

ECB wants Greece to stay in euro zone - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has a strong preference for Greece to stay in the euro zone, the bank’s President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, but added that it was not its job to decide what happened.

“I want to state that our strong preference is that Greece will continue to stay in the euro zone,” Draghi said in a speech at a farewell event for ECB Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo.

“Since the treaty does not foresee anything on exit (from euro), this is not a matter for the ECB to decide.”

Some politicians and ECB policymakers have talked openly over the last week about the possibility of Greece leaving the euro. The comments helped fuel losses on stock markets and pulled down the value of the euro.

