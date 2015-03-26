FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draghi reiterates that ECB cannot buy Greek bonds
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Draghi reiterates that ECB cannot buy Greek bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated on Thursday that the bank cannot buy Greek sovereign bonds as part of its quantitative easing bond-buying programme to help the euro zone economy.

“QE does not buy Greek bonds for three reasons. The first is that it doesn’t buy bonds of countries that are in a programme with the IMF and the European Commission when the review of this programme has not been completed. As you know, in Greece the review was suspended,” Draghi told Italian lawmakers.

Draghi said the other reasons for not buying Greek bonds were that their credit rating was too low and that the ECB could not buy bonds from a country above a certain percentage - to avoid “arriving at a point where it becomes a country’s biggest creditor”. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Isla Binnie, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.