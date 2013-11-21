ECB's Draghi: no news on negative deposit rate

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not have anything new to say about the possibility of installing negative deposit rates, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“Let me plead with you - don’t try to infer from what I say today anything on the possibility of negative rates on the deposit facility,” Draghi said in a speech at an event organised by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“As I said at the press conference, this was discussed in the last monetary policy meeting and there are no news since then.”

On Nov. 7, Draghi said that the central bank was “technically ready” for negative rates, if warranted by the economy.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3477 against the dollar after the comments from $1.3435 beforehand. German bond futures fell to a session low.

News agency Bloomberg said on Wednesday that the ECB was considering making banks pay to deposit cash overnight at the central bank.

Were the ECB to decide to take the deposit rate into negative territory from the current level of zero, it would consider an interest rate of -0.1 percent, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources.