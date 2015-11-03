FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to review policy in Dec, willing and able to act - Draghi
November 3, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

ECB to review policy in Dec, willing and able to act - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s policymakers will review the degree of monetary stimulus they have deployed when they meet in December and remain willing and able to act if needed, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

“...Even though domestic demand remains resilient, concerns over growth prospects in emerging markets and other external factors are creating downside risks to the outlook for growth and inflation,” he told a European cultural event in Frankfurt.

“In this context, the degree of monetary policy accommodation will need to be re-examined at the Governing Council’s December meeting,” Draghi added.

“The Governing Council is willing and able to act by using all the instruments available within its mandate if warranted in order to maintain an appropriate degree of monetary accommodation.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

