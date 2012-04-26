Draghi: Case for cross-euro zone bank rescue clear

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - ECB President Mario Draghi called on Thursday for authorities to look into creating a body which would manage bank rescues wherever they occur in the euro zone.

“In particular in the euro area, the case for strengthening banking supervision and resolution at a euro area level has become much clearer (as a result of the crisis),” Draghi said at a conference on financial integration.

“Work on this would be most helpful at the current juncture,” he added. (Reporting by Marc Jones)