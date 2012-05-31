FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi concerned at banks' heavy use of secured funding
May 31, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Draghi concerned at banks' heavy use of secured funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is concerned at a shift in bank financing that has left the region’s lenders increasing reliant on secured funding, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

The shift has emerged from an analysis by the recently created super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), Draghi told the European Parliament.

There are also risks in the shadow banking system that require tailored measures to address, he said.

Draghi gave his testimony as head of the ESRB.

