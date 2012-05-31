FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says EU leaders need clearer euro vision
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

ECB's Draghi says EU leaders need clearer euro vision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - Europe’s leaders need to clarify their vision for the euro as the European Central Bank cannot fill the vacuum that a lack of action by politicians has generated, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“Can the ECB fill the vacuum of lack of action by national governments on fiscal growth? The answer is no,” Draghi told the European Parliament.

“Can the ECB fill the vacuum of the lack of action by national governments on the structural problem. The answer is no.”

Any banking union in the region would need to be supervised centrally and require the introduction of a European deposit scheme and a resolution fund, he said.

He was speaking as head of the region’s created super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

A fraught long-running debate about closer economic union in the euro zone has been reignited by mounting concerns that Spain, weighed down by a creaking banking system, may need an international bailout.

EU leaders will discuss a closer union in June, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

Its elements should include a banking union, joint financial supervision and bank deposit guarantees, Barroso said.

“We intend to look at the further steps we need to take towards a full economic union, to complete our monetary union,” Barroso told a news conference. 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.