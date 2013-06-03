CORRECTED-ECB's Draghi says proposal for resolution mechanism expected in June

(Corrects Draghi statement to say that proposal for single resolution mechanism expected in June, not implementation of the single supervisory mechanism)

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the European Commission will present its proposal for a single resolution mechanism for euro area banks in June.

Draghi made the comments during a panel discussion at the International Monetary Conference in Shanghai. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Kazunori Takada)