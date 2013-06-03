FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ECB's Draghi says proposal for resolution mechanism expected in June
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-ECB's Draghi says proposal for resolution mechanism expected in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Draghi statement to say that proposal for single resolution mechanism expected in June, not implementation of the single supervisory mechanism)

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the European Commission will present its proposal for a single resolution mechanism for euro area banks in June.

Draghi made the comments during a panel discussion at the International Monetary Conference in Shanghai. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.