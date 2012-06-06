FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi: Risks to euro zone economy rising
#Market News
June 6, 2012

ECB's Draghi: Risks to euro zone economy rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday there were increasing risks to economic recovery in the euro zone.

“Economic growth in the euro area remains weak with heightened uncertainty weighing on confidence and sentiment giving rise to increased downside risk to the economic outlook,” he said.

Draghi was speaking at a news conference following a decision by the ECB to keep interest rates unchanged at 1 percent.

Markets are looking for hints about what actions the ECB may take in the coming months to help support the euro zone’s ailing economy.

