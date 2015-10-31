FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to do all needed to keep inflation target on track - Draghi
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

ECB to do all needed to keep inflation target on track - Draghi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to do whatever it takes to keep its mid-term inflation target on course, the head of the bank Mario Draghi said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

“If we are convinced our medium-term inflation target is at risk we will take all the actions necessary,” Draghi told the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Draghi said the ECB already had an impressive set of monetary policy instruments at its disposal.

“It is however too early to say... ‘this is the catalogue’ and that there are no more.”

Asked if a cut in the deposit rate was an instrument that could be used together with changes to quantitative easing policies, Draghi said it was “premature to make this evaluation”.

The president of the ECB said the risk of the euro zone fragmenting had diminished greatly “if not vanished”.

Greek debt was sustainable if, first of all, the government met the obligations it had signed up to, he said.

To be sustainable it also needed to be cut, he added. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.