ECB to keep easy policy until inflation nears 2 pct -Draghi
September 24, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

ECB to keep easy policy until inflation nears 2 pct -Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that euro zone monetary policy would remain accommodative for a long period and that the goal was to push ultra-low inflation back up closer to the two percent level.

“Monetary policy will remain accommodating for a long time and I can tell you that the (ECB) Governing Council is unanimous in committing itself to using the tools at its disposal to bring inflation back to just under two percent,” Draghi said in an interview on French Europe 1 radio.

“Interest rates will remain low because they can’t get much lower,” he added. (Reporting by Mark John, Editing by Brian Love)

