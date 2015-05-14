ECB's Draghi says closing the liquidity tap must be done with care

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that policymakers must be especially careful when closing the tap on easy money policies that have been in place for a long time.

“Exiting from abundant liquidity policies has to be done very, very carefully,” Draghi said following a speech in Washington. He said when these policies stay in place for a long time, they become “rooted more and more” in investors’ minds. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Franklin Paul)