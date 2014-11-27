FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-ECB's Draghi: Lack of reform threatens permanent divergence in euro zone
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 27, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-ECB's Draghi: Lack of reform threatens permanent divergence in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add slug line)

HELSINKI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries’ economic fortunes could permanently diverge if they fail to undertake structural reforms, posing a risk to the cohesion of the currency bloc, the president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

“Lack of structural reforms raises the spectre of permanent economic divergence between members,” Mario Draghi said in a speech to be delivered at the University of Helsinki.

“And insofar as this threatens the essential cohesion of the Union, this has potentially damaging consequences for all EMU members.”

“EMU countries need to invest more in other mechanisms to share the cost of shocks. Some form of cross-country risk-sharing is essential to help reduce adjustment costs for those countries and prevent recessions from leaving deep and permanent scars.”

Draghi said “some form of backstop for sovereign debt” could prove useful. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.