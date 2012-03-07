FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 11:37 AM / 6 years ago

Dutch care about triple-A representation at ECB board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday representation at the European Central Bank’s board of triple-A rated countries was important when choosing board members.

“Although not linked to the vacancy of the Spanish person, the sentiment in the Netherlands is that for a balanced board it is important that there triple-A countries are sufficiently represented. That will play a role in our consideration,” De Jager told Dutch parliament.

Luxembourg, which has a triple-A rating, Spain and Slovenia are in a three-horse race to replace Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo when the Spaniard leaves the ECB at the end of May. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)

