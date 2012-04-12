FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Global economy still very complicated -ECB's Praet
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Global economy still very complicated -ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The global economic situation remains “extremely complicated” beyond the euro zone, a top European Central Bank official said on Thursday, adding he is “very worried” about U.S. public finances.

ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, speaking at a New York conference, also said the recession revealed weakness in the design of the euro zone.

As for monetary policy, Praet said its purpose should not be to compensate for deeper issues and that times of crisis can put pressure on governments to take the appropriate measures.

“Monetary policy has often accommodated liquidity shocks; monetary policy is not there to accommodate institutional, fundamental or economic weaknesses,” said Praet.

“Unfortunately, very often you do these measures and find consensus only in the worst environment,” he said. “In a good environment, nobody has the interest. You see that also very clearly when conditions improve a little bit, the willingness to push through reforms goes down very quickly.”

In response to a question on labor market differences between euro zone nations, Praet said Germany is probably close to full employment today.

Full employment is generally considered the lowest jobless rate at which inflation pressure is still muted. Germany’s rate is at a post-reunification low of 6.7 percent, bucking the trend in other euro zone countries.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.