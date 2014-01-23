FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB urges quick EU decision over new payment system
January 23, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

ECB urges quick EU decision over new payment system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union should make a decision on the binding date for all bank transactions to go through a new pan-European payment system as soon as possible to reduce confusion among consumers and firms, the European Central Bank said.

The Single European Payments Area (SEPA) project is aimed at simplifying bank transfers and direct debit operations in the EU.

It is seen unlocking economic growth by giving the bloc’s 500 million consumers more choice by being able to shop across borders more cheaply and easily, all from one bank account.

The new system was supposed to replace the existing national systems starting Feb. 1, but the European Commission this month proposed adding a six-month transition period to that deadline.

The ECB, which had earlier opposed an extension, said on Thursday that the EU had to make up its mind quickly and end the to-and-fro.

“It is therefore of the utmost importance to reinstate legal certainty, reduce the confusion in the markets and provide them with clear guidance about the deadline,” the ECB said in a legal opinion published on its website.

“These objectives can best be ensured by a fast adoption of the proposed regulation,” it said. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

