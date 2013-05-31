FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB pressures banks to stay in Euribor, Eonia lending benchmarks
May 31, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

ECB pressures banks to stay in Euribor, Eonia lending benchmarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank put pressure on banks on Friday to stay in interbank lending benchmarks Euribor and Eonia, after a recent spate of high profile withdrawals which have put the future of the gauges in doubt.

“The ECB strongly encourages banks to remain in, join or re-join the reference rate panels in order to ensure an appropriate level of participation, so that the reference rates serve their purpose of adequately reflecting market developments,” the ECB said in a statement.

LBBW and Helaba become the latest German lenders to pull out of the benchmarks this week after the recent departures of big name banks Rabobank and UBS.

Euribor and are key gauges of how much banks pay to borrow from each other, but Euribor’s future in particular has been called into question by the withdrawals and an inquiry into Libor-style manipulation.

