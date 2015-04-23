FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro's movements normal in cyclical conditions, not exuberant
April 23, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Euro's movements normal in cyclical conditions, not exuberant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - The euro’s exchange rate has been looking relatively normal in cyclical conditions and there has not been an exuberant movement, the European Central Bank’s chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.

The euro fell 12 percent against the dollar in 2014 and a further 11 percent so far this year.

He also said that the cyclical rebound is not only related to weaker, pointing out it is within historical norms. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

