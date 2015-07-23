FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to use Tradeweb for government bond trading
July 23, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

ECB to use Tradeweb for government bond trading

Abhinav Ramnarayan

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Tradeweb Markets has won contracts to supply its electronic trading platform to the European Central Bank for the trading of a variety of securities, including European government bonds.

Tradeweb will provide the ECB with a platform to trade euro-denominated European government bonds, European credit, supranationals and covered bonds, along with US Treasuries, Japanese government bonds, US dollar supranationals and US dollar and yen-denominated interest rate swaps.

The contracts were awarded following a tender process. The ECB looked at various criteria, such as how broad the offering was in terms of coverage and cost.

A lot of fixed income trading is still done over the phone, but electronic trading platforms are more prevalent in the sovereign bond sector.

An estimated 55% of sovereign trading is done electronically, according to one official working for a trading platform.

The main providers of electronic trading platforms are Tradeweb, Bloomberg and MTS BondVision, said the official. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
