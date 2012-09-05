FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup's Juncker to attend ECB meeting on Thurs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Eurogroup's Juncker to attend ECB meeting on Thurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the euro zone’s 17 finance ministers, will attend Thursday’s critical meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, his press office said in a statement.

“Mr. Juncker will present the Eurogroup’s analysis of the economic and financial situaion in the euro zone,” the statement from Juncker’s office in Luxembourg said.

The ECB is to decide at the meeting on the details of its programme of bond purchases of Spain and Italy. Juncker does not normally attend ECB meetings. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.