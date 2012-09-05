Eurogroup's Juncker to attend ECB meeting on Thurs

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the euro zone’s 17 finance ministers, will attend Thursday’s critical meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, his press office said in a statement.

“Mr. Juncker will present the Eurogroup’s analysis of the economic and financial situaion in the euro zone,” the statement from Juncker’s office in Luxembourg said.

The ECB is to decide at the meeting on the details of its programme of bond purchases of Spain and Italy. Juncker does not normally attend ECB meetings. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)