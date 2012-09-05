UPDATE 1-Eurogroup's Juncker to attend ECB meeting on Thurs

(Adds background)

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the euro zone’s 17 finance ministers, will attend Thursday’s critical meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, his office said in a statement.

“Mr Juncker will present the Eurogroup’s analysis of the economic and financial situation in the euro zone,” the statement from Juncker’s office in Luxembourg said.

The ECB is to decide at the meeting on the details of its programme of bond purchases of Spain and Italy.

As head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Juncker, like EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, has a standing invitation to ECB council meetings as an observer.

But the last time he attended one was in October 2011. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)