FRANKFURT, March 9 The Group of 20 major world
economies should reaffirm its commitment to open trade when it
meets in mid-March, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said on Thursday, after rumours it may drop a reference to
opposing protectionism.
Draghi also said the G20 should also retain its commitment
to not using exchange rates to enhance competitiveness.
"It's quite important that the G20 reaffirms this
commitment," Draghi said at a news conference after the ECB's
policy meeting.
"I was commenting before on the commitments concerning the
exchange rates. I think I can say the same about the commitments
of keeping open trade. They have been the pillars of prosperity
for many, many years -- many decades," he said.
An early draft of the communique for the March 17-18 meeting
suggested the G20 finance ministers and central bankers may no
longer explicitly reject protectionism or competitive currency
devaluations, after the U.S. accused some trade partners,
including Germany, of exploiting a weak currency.
Asked about the communique, Draghi said: "I know of the
rumours but I don't know what to say about that, where they come
from, whether they're true or not."
Finance ministers and central bank heads from the G20 will
meet on March 17-18 in the German town of Baden Baden to discuss
the world economy.
