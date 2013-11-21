Eurozone doesn't face Japan-style lost decade - ECB's Asmussen

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The euro zone does not face a “lost decade” like Japan experienced in the 1990s, and reforms will help support a gradual recovery that is already taking hold, a top European Central Bank policymaker said on Thursday.

Joerg Asmussen said that euro zone was using this decade well and “fixing our problems at the root.”

He called for the bloc to build a banking union with a strong resolution mechanism to deal with problem banks, and to pursue economic reforms and closer political integration.

“The latest economic data suggest that the euro area is gradually advancing on the road to recovery - but doubts remain about where that road is leading,” he said in the text of a speech for delivery at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

“Some commentators think that the road will be so long and difficult that Europe will face a ‘lost decade’, like Japan experienced in the 1990s. Yet this is not my view,” he added.

Monetary policy is not the solution to structural problems in the euro zone, Asmussen said, though he added that “maintaining price stability through a period of adjustment is essential.”

Earlier this month, the ECB cut its interest rates to a record low and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone’s recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled.