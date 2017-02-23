LONDON Feb 23 The simple narratives of U.S. President Donald Trump are dangerous for social and financial systems worldwide because they ignore the complex stories behind them, a top European central banker said on Thursday.

"This global system can go into a very vicious circle if you go into simplistic narratives," Peter Praet, the European Central Bank's chief economist said at an event in London.

"The signals we have got from the new (U.S.) president have been very worrying because they are simple narratives with complex stories behind." (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marc Jones)