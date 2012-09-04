FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann isolated on opposing bond buying - paper
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Weidmann isolated on opposing bond buying - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German Central Bank President Jens Weidmann is completely isolated in the European Central Bank in his opposition to buying government bonds, a Dutch newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Both publicly and behind closed doors, Weidmann has no support for his opposition to ECB President Mario Draghi’s plan to help Spain and Italy with new interventions, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad said.

Other monetary hawks, including Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot and ECB board member Joerg Asmussen, do not oppose restarting the bond buying programme, the paper said.

Draghi is expected to reveal details of a new bond-buying plan on Thursday to help indebted euro zone countries facing high interest rates.

The ECB was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

