FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenbanks to keep loose liquidity for some time - Buba's Dombret
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Cenbanks to keep loose liquidity for some time - Buba's Dombret

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Central banks will continue generous liquidity policies for some time, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday, following comments this week that have sought to calm markets about the advent of tighter policy.

“We as central banks will continue for some time with our ample liquidity policies,” Dombret told a conference in Berlin. “With that we can alleviate problems.”

Some of the world’s top central bankers, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, have sought to calm markets on the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to slow its bond-buying stimulus, saying that an exit from loose policy was still “distant”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.