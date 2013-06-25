Cenbanks can borrow time for reform, must exit one day -Liikanen

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Central banks can “borrow time” for governments to reform but must one day exit their loose monetary policy positions, European Central Bank policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

“There must be one day exits. It’s not free,” Liikanen, who heads Finland’s central bank, said during a panel discussion at an economics conference in Berlin.

“We must be careful when we plan our operations, we borrow time but one day there will be exit. It’s distant ... as (ECB President) Mario Draghi said, but it is there.” (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Paul Carrel)