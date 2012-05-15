UPDATE 1-Chances of third 3-yr ECB funding boost increase

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s recent relapse into full-blown crisis makes it more likely the European Central Bank will offer lenders another dose of long-term funds within the next year, bankers and investors believe.

Mirroring the results of a recent Reuters poll , a quarterly survey by ratings agency Fitch showed on Tuesday that more than a third of experts think the ECB’s recent injections of ultra-cheap, three-year money will be repeated.

“The shot-in-the-arm from the second LTRO (longer-term refinancing operation) is already fading,” Fitch said.

It said 38 eight percent of respondents thought a third LTRO would be needed, while 16 percent thought the 1 billion euros of three-year funding released so far should buy enough time to address banks’ structural imbalances.

Fitch did not say how many people responded to its survey but said that between them they managed an estimated $5.6 trillion of fixed-income assets.

Like rival rating firms S&P and Moody‘s, Fitch has issued a blizzard of downgrades to euro zone countries and their banks as the debt crisis has worsened.

Its survey showed that a quarter of fixed income investors questioned were no longer prepared to buy unsecured debt issued by euro zone banks.

It also warned that, while the first two longer-term ECB tenders - in December and February - had eased immediate fears of a funding meltdown, banks in debt-hobbled countries would continue to struggle to get funding on open markets.

So far, ECB President Mario Draghi and his fellow policymakers have given no indication that another LTRO is on the cards.

Aware of the potential damaging side-effects of priming the financial system with so much cheap money, many would like to give the 1 billion euros already poured in more time to work. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)