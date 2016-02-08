FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure sees coordinated action on emerging market currencies
February 8, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Coeure sees coordinated action on emerging market currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Weakness in emerging market economies risks triggering further depreciation of their currencies and will be addressed in a coordinated manner, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

“Given the difficulties that big emerging market countries are having, there’s a risk that their currencies will keep weakening,” Coeure said in an interview on French TV BFM Business.

“That’s an issue for global coordination, and will be discussed in Shanghai in 10 days,” Coeure said, referring to a meeting later this month of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economic powers. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

