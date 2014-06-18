FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says basis for forex benchmarks can be too narrow
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

ECB says basis for forex benchmarks can be too narrow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Relying on just one set of data to compile a foreign currency benchmark does not ensure its reliability at any given time, the European Central Bank said in a briefing paper.

The European Union is approving a law to regulate market benchmarks after banks were fined for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, an interest-rate benchmark.

Global regulators are investigating similar allegations regarding currency markets.

In the briefing paper dated June 18, the euro zone’s central bank said the FX market is getting more fragmented across a number of trading platforms and banks.

“While, in principle, arbitrage across platforms should ensure the conformity of the pricing available on each of them, the fact that the FX benchmarks are often computed with a single primary data source does not fully ensure that benchmark calculations best represents the market during the fixing point of time or window,” the ECB paper seen by Reuters said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.