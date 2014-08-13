RPT-ECB's Weidmann rebuffs French calls on euro, growth - Le Monde

(Repeats with no changes to text)

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - It is up to each euro zone government to take the right steps internally for growth while monetary policy should not aim at weakening the euro to improve competitiveness, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday, rebuffing French calls for more efforts from Germany and the currency area’s central bank.

Weidmann, who is head of Germany’s central bank and member of the ECB decision-making council, also told French daily Le Monde in an interview that the euro zone was not in a self-perpetuating deflationary scenario. Recovery is weak but inflation and growth should gradually emerge, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Brian Love)