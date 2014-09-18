CORRECTED-Main Italian lenders took 23 bln euros of new ECB cheap funds

(Corrects UniCredit figure in third paragraph to 7.75 bln euros from 7.77 billion euros)

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ten Italian banks including Italy’s top three lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena took a combined 23 billion euros ($30 billion) in cheap funds the European Central Bank offered on Thursday, data compiled by Reuters show.

The amount represents around 28 percent of the total 82.6 billion euros in new four-year loans the ECB handed to 225 euro zone lenders in a bid to stave off price deflation and revive the ailing euro zone economy.

A breakdown by bank shows UniCredit took 7.75 billion euros; Intesa 4 billion euros; Monte dei Paschi 3 billion euros; Iccrea Banca 2.24 billion, on behalf of 190 small cooperative lenders; Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna 2 billion euros; Banco Popolare and Credito Valtellinese 1 billion euros each; Credem 735 million euros; Carige 700 million euros; Mediobanca 570 million euros.

Ubi, Popolare Milano and Popolare Vicenza told reuters they had not requested any ECB funds. Popolare Sondrio and Veneto Banca declimned to provide a figure.

The 15 banks contacted by Reuters are those that are being scrutinised by the ECB as part of a health check of European lenders.