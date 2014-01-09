FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ECB funding to Italian banks rises in Dec despite LTRO repayments
January 9, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB funding to Italian banks rises in Dec despite LTRO repayments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst expectations)

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian banks repaid 11.2 billion euros in longer-term loans received from the European Central Bank in December but increased their reliance on funding provided by the ECB as they borrowed more at its main refinancing operations.

Overall ECB funding to Italian banks last month stood at 235.9 billion euros ($321 billion), an increase of 8.2 billion euros from November, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Italian lenders had 22.2 billion euros in funds borrowed at the standard ECB tenders, sharply up from 2.8 billion euros a month earlier.

The outstanding amount of longer-term ECB loans held by Italian banks fell to 213.7 billion euros in December from 224.9 billion euros in November.

Analysts had said Italian banks may step up repayments of longer-term ECB loans in December as they reduced their holdings of domestic government bonds ahead of a year-end deadline for balance-sheet data the ECB will use in an asset review of the banking sector.

Analysts had said they expected some Italian banks not to reinvest redemption flows from 20 billion euros of fixed-rate Italian bonds maturing in December and instead to repay ECB loans used to invest in sovereign debt.

Between late 2011 and early 2012 Italian banks borrowed a total of 255 billion euros in three-year ECB funds that must be returned at the beginning of 2015.

Those funds have been largely used to invest in domestic government bonds, bringing total holdings to around 400 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
