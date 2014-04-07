ECB funding to Italian banks edges down in March

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Overall funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks fell to 211 billion euros ($289 billion) in March from 214.4 billion euros in February, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

Reliance on longer-term funding fell to 199.7 billion euros last month from 211.7 billion in February, the central bank said.

Italian banks borrowed more at regular tenders bringing overall funding from the main refinancing operations to 11.3 billion euros from 2.7 billion euros.($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)