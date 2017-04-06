BERLIN, April 6 The European Central Bank should
end its expansionary monetary policy soon, the president of the
German banking association (BdB) said on Thursday.
Hans-Walter Peters told a banking conference that a rethink
was needed at the ECB as soon as possible, adding that German
banks were hoping for a reduction in bond buying by the end of
the year and the end of negative interest rates next year.
Meanwhile, BdB CEO Michael Kemmer said he did not expect
fees for banking services to disappear when low interest rates
end. He also said he did not expect the complete deregulation of
the financial sector under U.S. President Donald Trump.
