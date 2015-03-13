FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel to meet Draghi on Tuesday in Berlin for euro zone talks
March 13, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel to meet Draghi on Tuesday in Berlin for euro zone talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Berlin next Tuesday for talks on the euro zone, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“That is a routine exchange on current issues of the euro zone,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. He declined to give further details.

The ECB began a policy of printing money to buy sovereign bonds, or quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to supporting growth and lifting euro zone inflation from below zero up towards its target of just under 2 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

